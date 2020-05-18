‘Wrap’ on the knuckles: Tractor driver stopped with unsecured load

Tractor drivers hauling bales have been urged to always ensure that their loads are tightly secured after a driver hauling an unsecured load of silage bales was stopped by Gardaí.

Taking to social media to underline the warning yesterday, Sunday, May 17, members of An Garda Síochána based in Co. Tipperary said:

“Community Policing Unit in Cahir came across this unsecured load.

Tractor drivers hauling bales: Please ensure that they are tightly secured. In the event of having to brake in an emergency the consequences could be tragic.

Travelling with an unsecured load poses a number of risks for both the driver of the vehicle and other road users, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said.

The RSA insists that all loads must be secured even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

Loss of control of vehicle;

Objects to fall on or hit people;

Road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items;

Failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean up costs and legal costs. Unsecured or inadequately secured loads can shift when a vehicle is in motion and may cause:

The RSA has said that a load shall not be carried on a vehicle on a public road in such a manner that part of the load is liable to fall on the road.

A load must not drag on the surface of the road, so as to cause damage to the road or to be liable to cause danger, it also advises.

Operators or drivers should employ a load restraint method suitable to the load being carried, according to the RSA.

Load security is not just the sole responsibility of the vehicle driver. Employers, vehicle owners, drivers and loading and unloading staff all have a role to play in ensuring loads are secure, the RSA said.