The World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) has announced that Andrea Porro has taken over the role of Secretary General from January 1, 2024.

According to the WFO, this marks the beginning of a new phase for the WFO Secretariat as the organisation continues to pursue its mission, building on the strong legacy left by Arianna Giuliodori.

Arnold Puech d’Alissac said: “As president of the World Farmers’ Organisation, and on behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Arianna for her invaluable contribution to our organisation over the past six years.

“Her steadfast leadership has been crucial to strengthening our foundation and positioning the organisation for our next growth phase.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that Andrea’s robust professional background, his unwavering passion and dedication to farmers worldwide, supported by the outstanding team at the Secretariat, will usher in new opportunities for WFO.

“This will further strengthen our standing as the biggest independent global voice for farmers.”

The new president, Andrea Porro said: “I am dedicated to building upon this solid foundation and driving our organisation towards new heights.”

WFO president

With over 18 years of professional experience across 15 countries, the WFO said that Dr. Porro brings a diverse and rich background to the role.

Starting his career in agricultural extension services, he has served in various capacities for national and international organisations in technical, research and managerial roles in emergency and development contexts.

Holding a master’s degree in Crop Production and Protection and a doctorate in Plant Biology and Production, Dr. Porro has been involved in significant projects in agriculture, food security, disaster risk reduction, and natural resource management.

Before joining WFO, he was the head of the Risk Analysis, Agriculture and Food Security Unit in Afghanistan for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

World Farmers’ Organisation

WFO, the World Farmers’ Organisation, is a member-based organisation, representing a community of entrepreneurial farmers from across the world.

Regardless of their size (small, medium and large-scale), gender, and age, the farmers aims to see their role as food producers and economic actors, globally recognised.

The mission of the WFO is to advocate for the global farming community in international processes impacting the present and the future of the agricultural sector.