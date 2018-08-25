Wish you were in Carrickfergus? Farm going – not for a song

Evoking images from Van Morrison’s ‘Carrickfergus’, the sale of Altahammond Farm – 57 Belfast Road, Whitehead, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim – has certainly prompted many to wish they were there, soaking up the views over Belfast Lough.

This 124ac farm is certainly in a scenic spot. The accompanying period house has five reception rooms and six bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool and gardens with mature palm trees brought back from California, making it even more beguiling.

The original part of the house dates back to the late 19th century. There is also a cottage with two reception rooms and three bedrooms which is currently let, and a range of traditional outbuildings.

The farm comprises 117ac of arable pasture and 2ac of permanent pasture.

It is for sale as a whole at £1,450,000; or in five lots: Lot one is Altahammond house, cottage, outbuildings and garden – 6.56ac for £450,000;

Lot two is two fields – 6.28ac for £55,000;

Lot three is Altahammond farmland – 68.07ac for £575,000;

Lot four is a field at Quay lane – 5.81ac for £50,000; and

Lot five is land at Belfast road south – 38.03ac for £320,000.

As coastal farms go, this one is a standout star. Looking towards Co. Down and the Copeland islands, and on a clear day to Scotland, Cumbria and the Isle of Man, according to selling agent, James Butler of Savills.

“The productive land at Altahammond is a particular feature. Lying within a contiguous block, the majority of the land has the ability to grow arable crops as well as good swards of grass.

“It has a southerly and easterly elevation with good access via the public roads,” he said.

“The land rises gently from about 180ft above sea level on the southern boundary to a high point of about 305ft above sea level on the northern boundary.

“The land is fenced for livestock and is laid out in a number of enclosures which are of good shape and size for modern agriculture. The fields have a water supply via a combination of mains and a bore hole, with the majority of fields having drinking troughs.”

Advertisement

Hailed as home to one of the first Aberdeen Angus herds in the country, the farmland has been let under a conacre basis in recent years for the grazing of livestock and silage.

The property is located one mile from the small conservation town of Whitehead which has a primary school and railway station as well as a golf club and yacht club.

A private marina, ‘White Harbour’, is at the end of Quay lane to the south of the farm. Boats can be moored for an annual subscription

Carrickfergus, the county’s oldest town, is five miles away and is home to Carrickfergus castle; Belfast is 15 miles away.

“The area has a reputation for productive, high-quality farmland with a well developed agricultural infrastructure, including a number of agricultural machinery merchants.

“The local area is renowned for its rock salt,” the agent said.

There are several enclosed courtyards and areas of hardstanding, as well as a duck pond with island and bridge. BPS entitlements are not owned but mineral rights are owned.

Butler said that interest has been registered in all of the lots, with enquiries mainly coming from Northern Ireland but also from farmers in the Republic.

“With large farms, people often buy them as investments because of tax incentives. You also get people in business who have links to agriculture or with a son or daughter who wants to get into farming,” he said.

The offering of various lots in this sale gives neighbouring farmers the opportunity to buy a block of land, the agent commented.

For full details from Savills, Belfast, please contact on: 028-90267820; or email: [email protected]