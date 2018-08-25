Pics and prices: Charolais cattle dominate the sale at Ballymahon Mart

There was a slightly improved trade for quality lots at Ballymahon Mart on Thursday last, with more customers operating.

The sale was dominated by Charolais stock and the mart’s manager John O’Hanlon was happy with the sale, but he outlined that buyers were operating cautiously.

“Forward and short-keep cattle are in demand. There is definitely a cautious vibe among both buyers and sellers and fodder issues for the winter will have an impact,” John explained.

Some 221 animals went under the hammer at the Longford-based venue and a 91% clearance rate was achieved. Bullocks, heifers, weanlings and cows with calves at foot were all on offer on the day.

Heifers

A total of 119 heifers were on offer and an 86% clearance rate was achieved. The heavier heifer lots (>600kg) made €2.21-2.34/kg and €2.00-2.51/kg was paid for the forward store lots.

Heifers weighing 400-500kg sold for €700-1,010 head and averaged €2.58/kg. Lighter store classes (<400kg) made a top call of €970 head; these lots averaged €2.14/kg.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Bullocks

Some 72 bullocks passed through the ring on Thursday; a clearance rate of 93% was recorded.

Beef bullocks (>600kg) sold to a top call of €1,460 and averaged €2.43/kg. Forward bullocks weighing 500-600kg averaged €2.42/kg.

Bullocks falling into the 400-500kg bracket sold for €800-1,140 head; these store-type bullocks averaged €2.45/kg. Lighter store lots (300-400kg) traded for €2.12-2.81/kg or €810-1,010/head.

Cows

A handful of in-calf cows and cows with calves at foot also went under the hammer. Generally speaking, these lots traded for €950-1,330 head. The top price of €1,330 was achieved by an Angus cow and her Charolais bull calf.

In addition, 16 weanling bulls also went under the hammer. These lots were bought by farmer customers and sold from €595 up to €1,080.