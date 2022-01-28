The three winners of this year’s Macra na Feirme National Leadership Awards have been announced during an online ceremony.

The young leaders were honoured during an event which was livestreamed on the Macra Facebook page last night (Thursday, January 27).

The guest speaker at the event was Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

In total, six members of the organisation made it through to the final of the awards which are held in association with Macra Agricultural Skillnet and sponsored by ABP Food Group.

Macra awards

The competition aims to promote and acknowledge the work of Macra members in their respective local communities.

Commenting on the awards, Macra na Feirme president, John Keane said: “Every year we recognise leadership qualities in our members who have shown outstanding leadership.

“This year we have six finalists who exemplify all that is truly brilliant about our members.

“The ABP National Leadership Awards are a celebration of our members and the hard work and effort they put in. We are fortunate to have such great people at all levels of our organisation,” Keane outlined.

Managing Director ABP Ireland, Kevin Cahill also paid tribute to the finalists: “Macra has a proven record in producing people who have given outstanding service at community and national level. And I have no doubt that this group of finalists will be no different.”

The winners of the national leadership awards announced during the online ceremony last night were:

Emma Kate O’Dwyer, Co. Waterford;

Sarah Kelly, Co. Offaly;

Caroline O’Keefe, Avondhu region, Co. Cork.

The other Macra members who made it through to the finals were: