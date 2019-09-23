Winners of Irish Hereford travel bursary announced

The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) has announced the winners of its travel bursary competition following the competition’s final which took place at ‘Ploughing 2019’.

In a statement issued by the society today, Monday, September 23, the IHBS outlined that four young breeders have been selected to represent Ireland at the World Hereford Conference in New Zealand next March.

According to the statement: “The standard of competitors was very strong and it was no easy task to choose just four winners.”

Eoin Lynch, Co. Cork

Michael Barrett, Co. Cork

Sinead Conry, Co. Roscommon

Katie Brady, Co. Cavan

Reserve Winners: Clodagh Lynch, Co. Cork and Catherine Smyth, Co. Meath. The Irish Hereford Travel Bursary winners, who will represent Ireland at World Hereford Conference Young Breeders Competition in New Zealand in March 2020 are:

The society expressed its thanks to all who helped out with the competition including: Grianan Herefords and Bandon Mart who facilitated the workshops; Gurteragh Herefords who provided cattle and Peter O’Connell who demonstrated the cattle show skills; Thomas Duffy, president of Macra na Feirme, who interviewed the finalists as well as the bursary’s sponsors sponsors Slaney Foods and Lidl.

Concluding, the statement said: “The society is delighted to have such competent young breeders coming on stream which are more than capable to sustain the future of the Hereford breed.”