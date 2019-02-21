Wind warning issued in the south-west

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Eireann affecting one county in the south-west.

Issued yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 20), the warning will affect Co. Kerry and will come into effect from 4:00pm this evening.

The warning will remain in place until 5:00am tomorrow morning.

South-east winds will reach mean speeds between 50kph and 65kph with gusts between 90kph and 100kph. There will be high seas with a risk of coastal flooding, the national meteorological office has warned.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny interludes this morning with just a few patches of mist and drizzle.

It will be largely dry in the afternoon with sunny spells developing more widely across the country. Maximum temperatures will range from 11° to 15° in strengthening southerly winds.

Advertisement

A breezy night is in store tonight. Outbreaks of rain will develop in western coastal areas early in the night, gradually extending eastwards later.

There will be some hill and coastal mist also. It will be mild with minimum temperatures ranging 9° to 11° in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Tomorrow

It will be cloudy, breezy and rather damp tomorrow morning with patchy rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will become confined to western and northern areas tomorrow afternoon with spells of sunshine developing in the south and east.

It will become dry and fine in most areas by evening, with highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in fresh southeasterly winds, according to the weather forecaster.

Much of the country will be dry overnight with clear spells.