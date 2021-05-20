A further Status Yellow warning for wind has been issued for two counties in the southeast of the country.

Issued last night (Wednesday, May 19), the warning encompasses counties Waterford and Wexford.

The warning came into effect at 5:00am this morning and will remain in place until 4:00pm this afternoon.

Over the period of the warning southerly winds – veering southwesterly – will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph, with gusts of 80kph to 100kph.

The latest warning follows on from a number of warnings that were issued yesterday.

There is a wind warning currently in place for counties Cork and Kerry until midnight tonight, having come into effect at midnight last night.

The national forecaster said that there will be southerly winds, later veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph with gusts of 80kph to 110kph. Higher gusts are possible in coastal areas.

A rainfall warning is also in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

Again, this warning came into effect at midnight last night and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Over the period of this warning, rainfall amounts of 30mm to 50mm with some localised flooding will occur. Highest totals will be seen in mountainous areas.

These are the most recent in a series of weather warnings issued in the last number of days.

On Tuesday, there was a thunderstorm warning in place for nine counties.

