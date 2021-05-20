The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has received 47 applications for solar panels under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) since the start of 2019.

In a recent parliamentary question, Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan, queried the uptake of the scheme and funding provided to farmers with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

TAMS II – 47 applications

The minister responded:

“Since January 1, 2019, the department has provided grant aid under the TAMS II scheme for the purchase of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, with 47 applications having been paid so far under this measure.”

However, the total amount of funding provided to farmers was not provided.

Commenting, deputy Nolan said:

“I have consistently called on government to support feed-in-tariff offers, that guarantee cashback to every farmer on every unit of electricity generated for the national grid, usually over a defined period.

“This has the benefit of being not only an environmentally sustainable option, but also economically stable one for farmers.”

Promotion – TAMS II

Responding to the fact that there have only been 47 applications for solar PV panels under TAMS II since 2019, deputy Nolan said it “highlights how much work needs to be done, either in making the option more appealing for farmers and in terms of communicating the benefits in a better way”.

Total funding

In a separate question to the environment minister, it was confirmed that since January 1, 2019, a total of €13,389,593 in grant supports has been provided for the supply and installation of solar PV panels and all ancillary equipment.

“This has allowed a total of 19.8MW capacity to be installed across 5,506 installations, and has brought a carbon saving of 5,206t of CO2 in the same period,” according to Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communication, Eamon Ryan.

Country of origin

Deputy Nolan also sought clarity on the country of origin of the solar panels that are provided under the scheme.

Minister McConologue replied:

“The information regarding the country of origin of such purchases is not required under the terms and conditions of the TAMS II schemes and therefore is not recorded.”

She received the following response from Minister Eamon Ryan:

“As the solar PV market in Ireland is relatively small and dominated by a few key players, SEAI [does] not disclose specific details regarding the origins of products, as in some cases this information may disclose the brand of panel used and so offer information to market competitors regarding the activities of individual contractors.”

Further information on the terms and conditions on all the TAMS II schemes is available here

