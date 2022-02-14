Aldi has announced a new £5 million deal with Armagh-based oats producer, White’s Oats, which will see the company supply oats to Aldi’s 149 Irish stores.

Already a longstanding supplier of Aldi, White’s has partnered with the supermarket for the past 12 years.

A two-year contract extension will see a range of new products being developed for Aldi in the coming year.

The oats producer also supplies Aldi UK and currently has a £4.3 million contract in place with its UK stores.

White’s Oats is Ireland’s largest oat miller and breakfast-cereal producer, working with 100 Irish and 35 British farmers to make a variety of oats and porridge products.

The company currently supplies Aldi under its Kavanagh’s brand.

Established in 1841 in Tandragee, Co. Armagh, White’s pioneered the first rolled packaged oat flake.

The company’s traditional milling process includes kilning, steaming and rolling.

Advertisement

Today, White’s employs 66 people and produces 1.4 million bowls of porridge daily from its oat mill in Tandragee.

Commenting on the new contract, Aldi group buying director, John Curtin, said:

“White’s Oats has been a long-term partner with Aldi for the last number of years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future.

“We’re excited to work on new product development with the team over the coming year, and to provide Aldi customers with even more delicious products.”

Welcoming the contract, commercial director of White’s Oats, Mark Gowdy, said:

Aldi’s support over the past 12 years has allowed our business to expand and flourish and for that we are truly appreciative.

“This partnership has allowed us deliver award-winning and sustainable products that continue to experience strong growth.”