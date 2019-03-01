What county burns the most turf for household heating?

Figures released this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category have revealed what counties in Ireland burn the most turf for household heating.

Peat (including turf) was used for central heating by only 5.3% of Irish households overall.

Co. Ofally topped the polls with 37.9% of households using it as their main form of central heating.

Next up was Co. Roscommon with 26.6% of households using turf as their main form of central heating.

In third place was Co. Galway (23%) and fourth was Co. Longford with 20.8% of households using it as the main form of central heating.

The figures were released on (Tuesday, February 26) as part of ‘Regional SDGs Ireland 2017’ and relate to the year 2016.

Transition from peat

With this in mind, an MEP for Ireland-South, Sean Kelly, has stressed the need for “a just transition fund” in Ireland in light of Bord na Mona’s decision to cease the use of peat in its power stations.

At a public meeting held by Kelly in Tullamore, Co. Offaly last night (Thursday, February 28), Kelly discussed the possible policy solutions that could be implemented to support the midlands.

In his opening remarks, Kelly explained: “Right now, the midlands of Ireland finds itself in a position where the necessary climate policies put in place – at both EU and national level – have led to the need to transition away from an energy source, upon which the region has a significant dependency on.”