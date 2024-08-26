The 2024 Beef Welfare Scheme, now open for applications, offers €20 million in funding to enhance animal welfare and management practices on suckler farms, as unveiled by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to support suckler farmers across Ireland.

Enhancing animal health and welfare on suckler farms

The primary aim of the 2024 Beef Welfare Scheme is to implement effective measures that enhance the health and husbandry of suckler calves.

This scheme will support farmers in meal feeding calves during the critical weaning period and in vaccinating against common diseases like clostridial infections and calf pneumonia.

Such measures are expected to reduce stress, promote health growth, and ultimately lead to more resilient and productive herds.

Core components of the scheme

#1: Meal feeding replacement

Purpose: The meal feeding initiative aims to provide nutritional support to suckler calves, reducing weaning stress and promoting steady growth;

Guidelines: Farmers must feed calves meals for four weeks prior to weaning and continue for two weeks afterward. This feeding regime helps calves adjust to dietary changes, ensuring better health and productivity;

Compensation: Participating farmers will receive €35 per calf support the cost of meal feeding.

#2: Vaccination option

Objective: This optional component focuses on preventing diseases like clostridial infections and calf pneumonia, which can significantly impact herd health;

Participation: Farmers must opt into the vaccination program during the application process. Once enrolled, they can choose which diseases to target, ideally in consultation with their veterinary advisors;

Incentive: A payment of €15 per calf is offered for those participating in the vaccination program, regardless of whether one or both diseases are targeted.

Eligibility criteria for farmers

To participate in the scheme, farmers must meet several eligibility requirements:

Calves: Only those calves born to eligible suckler cows between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, qualify for the scheme.

Herd management: Farmers must adhere to DAFM's welfare standards, which ensure proper feeding, health management, and general care of the herd.

Feeding schedule: Compliance with the six-week meal feeding schedule around weaning is mandatory for all participants.

Financial benefits and payments

The Beef Welfare Scheme provides substantial financial support to suckler farmers.

Total payment: Each farmer can receive up to €2,000 contingent on a maximum of 40 eligible calves;

Breakdown: This includes €35 per calf for mandatory meal feeding and €15 per calf for the optional vaccination component;

This includes €35 per calf for mandatory meal feeding and €15 per calf for the optional vaccination component; Oversubscription clause: If the scheme receives more applications than expected, the DAFM may apply a linear reduction either to the payment amounts or the number of calves eligible to ensure all participants receive some level of support.

Synergy between BWS and SCEP

Financial synergy: By participating in both the Beef Welfare Scheme and the SCEP, farmers can earn up yo €200 per cow/calf pair for the first 22 pairs, significantly boosting their income and supporting their operations.

Environmental goals: The SCEP emphasises reducing carbon emissions and improving resource efficiency, aligning with Ireland’s broader environmental and agricultural objectives.

Application process

Farmers interested in joining the 2024 Beef Welfare Scheme are encouraged to get their applications in early. The application involves:

Vaccination selection: Farmers must indicate whether they wish to participate in the optional vaccination programme during the application stage.

Eligibility confirmation: Ensuring all calves and herd management practices meet the eligibility criteria outlined by DAFM;

Veterinary consultation: Consulting with veterinary professionals is recommended for those selecting the vaccination option to develop a tailored health plan for their herds.

