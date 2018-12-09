West Women in Farming hosts festive party

Farmers and members of the agricultural community who always felt left out of the Christmas party loop now have their very own festive gathering to which they can look forward to, thanks to West Women in Farming Ireland (WWFI).

Friday, December 14, is the date to mark in your diary for dinner, drinks and entertainment, and the venue is The Arches Hotel, Claregalway. There will be a drinks reception at 7:00pm to welcome farmers; agri suppliers and businesses; vets; advisors; and all those connected to farming.

The festive event is open to all – women and men. The organisers are Martina Egan, a qualified veterinary nurse and full-time farmer in Co. Roscommon, and Mona O’Donohue Concannon who took the 2018 Corrib Oil Women in Farming Award at the National Ploughing Championships.

Education

In January, WWFI – which is part of the national movement, Women in Farming Ireland – hosted a comprehensive education event at the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), in conjunction with the third-level institution.

The conference set out to encourage and motivate women on farms to diversify and contribute to the viability of the farm and the sustainability of their own rural community.

A confidence building workshop ‘Me and what I can offer to agriculture’ and a trip to the European Parliament were among the other events undertaken by WWFI.

A farm walk is one of the activities that the group hopes to organise in the new year.

Shared Interests

Martina said that the idea behind the festive gathering is to bring people with shared interests together for a night out. “Last year’s event had to be deferred to January because of the snow, but hopefully we will have good weather and a big turnout this year.”