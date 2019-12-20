Weekend weather: Largely dry conditions in store

Conditions will remain largely dry this weekend with some spells of sunshine and just occasional isolated showers, according to Met Éireann.

Rain over Ulster will gradually clear this morning, Friday, December 20. Frost in parts of Munster will also gradually clear.

According to the national forecaster, any overnight fog may be slow to clear this morning.

Otherwise, today will be a largely dry day with some sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will reach 5° to 8° but temperatures will remain colder where fog lingers.

Tonight will start dry in most areas with clear spells. Showers in the southwest will spread across Munster and south Leinster.

They will clear again later and temperatures will drop close to freezing, giving some frost and the risk of ice on roads. Some fog is likely to form as well. Lowest temperatures tonight will reach 0° to 3° in little or no wind.

According to the national forecaster, Saturday is set to be a largely dry day with sunny spells.

A few showers will affect the south later in the day and conditions may remain misty in some parts. Highest temperatures will reach 4° to 6°.

On Saturday night, showers will occur in the west and north but conditions will remain generally dry elsewhere and with some frost. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 0° to 3°.

Finally, on Sunday, showers will become more frequent in the southwest, west and northwest but more scattered elsewhere.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will range from 6° to 9°.

Sunday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight with lowest temperatures of 1° to 6° with a risk of isolated frost patches.