Weekend washout as rain follows storm

A wet weekend is in store for the country, according to Met Eireann, following on from Storm Callum, which continues to make its presence felt in the west and north-west today (Friday, October 12).

Storm Callum will give further severe and locally-damaging wind gusts to parts of the north-west today, but winds will gradually moderate elsewhere.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for the western counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, according to Met Eireann.

The updated warning for these four counties kicked in at 9:00am this morning and remains in effect until 4:00pm this evening.

Storm Callum saw south-east winds veering south-west gusting generally between 100kph and 130kph, with higher speeds in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Meanwhile, elsewhere rain will move in to affect the south and east for a time, before clearing eastwards later this afternoon.

It will be mostly dry further north and west but there will be some showers, and there is the risk of some prolonged showers spreading in later, the national meteorological office says.

Maximum temperatures will peak at around 12° to 16° in strong to gale-force southerly winds.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers early tonight. Rain will move in across the south and east later in the night, extending to most of country by dawn tomorrow.

The rain will turn heavy and persistent with some spot flooding possible.

Winds are expected to be mostly moderate southeasterly tonight but will remain fresh to strong in some coastal areas. Minimum temperatures will stay at 9° to 12°.

Both drying and spraying conditions will be mostly poor due to wet weather, as well as blustery and strong winds – with the exception for Sunday where winds will be light to moderate.

Regarding field conditions, soils are currently near saturation in the north-west and parts of the west, but in the east and south-east soil moisture deficits are around 20mm to 30mm.

After the very wet and stormy conditions in the next few days, and further unsettled conditions early next week, all soils will be saturated.

Tomorrow

It will be a cloudy and wet day across the bulk of the country tomorrow with outbreaks of rain. The rain may ease for a time in the east during the afternoon but it will remain damp with patchy drizzle and mist.

Further heavy bursts of rain will then extend from the west during the evening, Met Eireann warns.

Winds will be generally light to moderate northerly or variable in direction on Saturday but strong northwesterly winds will develop in the south-west during the afternoon, extending to all areas during the evening.

A cool day is in store, with maximum temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Outlook

There’ll be rain for a time tomorrow night, especially in the north, with rain clearing through quickly; although most places should be dry by morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 5° or 6° and winds will be fresh northwesterly, backing westerly and moderating later.

Sunday will be mostly dry to start, with good sunshine for the morning, though scattered showers will develop for the afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at 11° or 12° with mainly moderate south-west winds falling light southerly later.