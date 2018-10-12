Storm Callum: 30,000 without power as warning remains in west

Storm Callum continues to make itself felt as thousands woke up without electricity this morning (Friday, October 12).

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for the western counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare, according to Met Eireann.

The warning for these five counties kicked in at 11:00pm last night and remains in effect until 5:00pm this evening.

Storm Callum saw south-east winds veering south-west gusting generally between 100kph and 130kph, with higher speeds in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Due to damage caused by the storm, ESB Networks has announced that 30,000 customers are without power this morning, mainly in the south-west of the country.

The company is currently evaluating faults to establish how best to fix them.

8am : Due to #StormCallum we have 30K customers without power this morning, mainly in the Southwest, we apologise for this interruption. We are currently evaluating all faults and https://t.co/cwxXH3FsWc will be updated with restoration times ASAP pic.twitter.com/BpXbxKbL2X — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 12, 2018

According to ESB, large faults have been detected in counties Kilkenny, Mayo, Wexford, Kildare, Donegal, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway.