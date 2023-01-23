After a cloudy start, the weather this week will brighten as the days go by. However, some outbreaks of rain and drizzle will remain.

There is widespread mist and fog to start this morning (Monday, January 23), especially in the west, which will linger in some parts though the morning, with poor visibility locally.

Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop at times, mostly in the southeast. Otherwise most parts will have a cloudy and dry day, but further patchy rain or drizzle will develop in the west towards evening.

Highest temperatures will be 8° to 12° in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy, with patches of light rain or drizzle along with low cloud or hill fog tonight. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 9° generally, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Other than a few localised bright or sunny spells, tomorrow (Tuesday, January 24) will be another fairly cloudy day with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher at times in the northwest.

Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, which will become persistent later in the night in the north and west.

Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering northwesterly and freshening in the north and west towards morning.

On Wednesday (January 25), rain in the north and west will gradually track southeastwards and break up through the morning with some sunny spells and showers following for the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 10°, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday night will see mostly dry and clear weather, but turning cooler with lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will be mostly sunny and dry on Thursday morning (January 26), with some cloud bubbling up during the afternoon. It will feel a little cooler with highest temperatures of 6° to 8°, in light northerly breezes.

Thursday night will be mostly dry and clear, but quite cold, with lowest temperatures of -2° to +2°, leading to some frost in places as winds fall light and variable. Cloud will increase towards morning.

Friday (January 27) will be mostly dry with good sunny spells in the south and east, while cloud will increase from the northwest through the day. Outbreaks of rain will follow into the northwest during the evening. Highest temperatures should be 6° to 9°, in light westerly breezes.

Over next weekend, the weather will be milder again and mostly cloudy, but more unsettled conditions are expected for next week.