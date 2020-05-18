Weather to turn unsettled over coming week

After a fairly dry and sunny period in much of the country at the start of this week, weather conditions will turn more unsettled as time goes on, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, May 18, will be mostly cloudy in the morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle and mist. As the day goes on, the rain and drizzle will become largely confined to Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with a few sunny intervals developing elsewhere by evening.

Top temperatures will be 14° to 18° generally, but slightly cooler in the north-west and along the south coast. Light to moderate southwest winds will be fresh at times along southern and Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will be cloudy in most places, with mist and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster. It will be mostly dry in the south and east with some clear intervals. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 12° degrees with light to moderate south-westerly winds.

Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, May 19, will be cloudy, with mist and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster. However, it will be dry with some sunny intervals elsewhere.

During tomorrow afternoon it will become dry with sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22°, warmest in the midlands, but cooler near southern and western coasts. South-westerly breezes will be light to moderate.

Tomorrow night will be dry and partly cloudy. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Wednesday, May 20, will start off dry and sunny, but cloud will increase in the west during the afternoon, bringing outbreaks of rain to west and south-west coastal areas by evening.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 18° to 22° degrees generally, but a few degrees cooler in south Munster and south Leinster due to a moderate southerly breeze.

Wednesday night will see cloud and rain in the west early in the night spreading eastwards overnight, followed by mist and fog patches in western areas towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night will be 9° to 12° with light southerly or variable breezes.

Thursday, May 21, will see rain in the north-east clearing, leaving dry and largely sunny conditions across the country by the afternoon. However, cloud will build again in the south-west and west during the evening and rain will move into the south-west.

Current indications are for more unsettled conditions towards the end of the week, Met Éireann said. During Thursday night and day time on Friday, May 22, spells of wet and windy weather are likely, followed by breezy and unsettled conditions at the weekend.

It will also turn cooler from Friday, with highest daytime temperatures of 12° to 15°.

In terms of drying conditions, these will be good in the south and east, but poor in the west and north. Drying conditions will be poor everywhere from Thursday onwards. The same conditions apply for spraying opportunities.

Soil moisture deficits are currently around 50mm in most areas with restrictions on growth due to lack of moisture. With rain expected this week, moisture levels will increase, especially later in the week when substantial amounts of rain are expected.

There is currently a blight warning in operation for Connacht and Ulster.