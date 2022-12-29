A Status Yellow weather warning for wind is in place for three counties this morning (Thursday, December 29).

Met Éireann has said that the warning, which came into effect at 5:00a.m will remain in effect until 11:00a.m today for counties, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Strong to gale force westerly winds of 50-60km/h, with occasional gusts of 90-110km/hr are expected. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping.

There is also a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea with westerly winds expected to reach gale force at times. This warning will remain in place until 2:00p.m today.

The weather forecast for thre rest of the country indicates some unsettled patterns over the next few days.

It will be windy this morning (Thursday, December 29) with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts and especially in the northwest.

Sunny spells and widespread showers are expected as well, heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms. There is also the chance of sleet in the north too.

The showers and winds will ease through the day with good dry periods developing.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 5° to 9°C. During the evening, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the southwest along with strengthening southerly winds.

It will become wet and windy tonight as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty overnight.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend north-eastwards across the country with heavier falls of rain developing later in parts of the west and northwest with spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures will be from 1° to 5° generally with frost possible in the north.

It will be wet and windy tomorrow morning (Friday) with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds. There will be widespread outbreaks of rain at first with heavy falls and localised flooding in places.

Some drier and brighter intervals will develop for the afternoon as winds ease but there will be further showers or longer spells of rain through the day with highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

The weekend looks set to be unsettled with further spells of rain and showers. It will turn colder with frosts developing.