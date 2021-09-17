Weather over the weekend and coming days is set to be quite mixed, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle and some dry spells in parts too.

There will be a wet start today (Friday, September 17), with outbreaks of rain, heavy and possibly thundery in places with spot flooding. However, it will brighten up across the western half of the country with sunshine and well scattered showers following.

It will be cloudy for a time elsewhere though with further outbreaks of rain, mainly confined to eastern fringes by evening. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 18°. Southerly winds, fresh at times along coasts, will veer westerly and moderate.

Tonight, the weather will be mostly dry with clear spells. Patchy rain and drizzle will however linger across eastern counties. In near calm, some mist and fog will set in later. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 13° coolest under clearest skies across the west.

Weather will be generally dull across eastern counties tomorrow (Saturday, September 18) with further patchy rain and drizzle. There will be some early sunshine in other areas, though cloud will tend to build, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle to Atlantic counties later.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 15° to 18°, in just light variable breezes; mildest and driest across central areas.

Tomorrow night will see outbreaks of rain, turning heavy in places later. There will be some mist and fog too. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11°, with light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday (September 19) will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, misty in parts too. It will be dry later in the afternoon with some late sunshine breaking through in places. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 17° or 18°, in a light northwest breeze.

Sunday night will be overall dry, with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 10° in light northwest breezes. There will be some mist patches later.

Monday (September 20) will be overall dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers in the west. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 18° in just light northwest breezes.

Monday night will be dry and clear in many areas but with some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in light southerly breezes.

Tuesday (September 21) will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells, though cloud will build across the western half of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 18°, in mostly southwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be wet and breezy with outbreaks of rain moving in from the west, accompanied by moderate to fresh southerly winds.

