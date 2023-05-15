The weather this week will be largely dry and mostly settled, with the current spell of high pressure set to remain in place up to and including the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly dry and bright this morning (Monday, May 15), with well scattered showers. Cloud amounts will increase by the afternoon before brightening up later with long spells of evening sunshine and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures today will be 12° to 15° in light to moderate northwest winds.

It will be dry with long clear spells for most tonight. It will be a little cloudier near northern coasts with a few light showers possible. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6° generally in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

It will be dry and sunny for most at first tomorrow (Tuesday, May 16) but cloud will increase through the morning and early afternoon with scattered showers developing over Ulster while remaining mostly dry further south.

It will brighten up later in the afternoon as showers in the north become isolated. Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 18° in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will see dry weather with long clear spells. Cloud will build in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

Light westerly or variable breezes, falling near calm at times, will allow fog to develop.

Wednesday (May 17) will be dry countrywide with hazy sunshine at first. Cloud will build over the northern half of the country through the morning and afternoon, with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle possible, most likely in the northwest.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be 15° to 19° generally, a little cooler in parts of the northwest, in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry, with the longest clear spells over the southern half of the country. Lowest temperatures should be 4° to 8° in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Thursday (May 18) will see dry weather with some sunny spells at first. Cloud will build from the west through the morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle following. It will remain drier and sunnier in the east and southeast.

Later on Thursday afternoon, the cloud will begin to break up with long spells of evening sunshine developing. Highest temperatures will be around 15° to 19° generally in mostly light southwest to west breezes.

Friday (May 19) will be predominately dry with long spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures are expected to be 16° to 20° in light breezes.