The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) recently showcased a number of farm systems at an event on the farm of Kevin Flynn in Co. Laois.

The event showcased six different production systems that are operated using Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian genetics.

Each system highlighted the different ways that can be operated under a pedigree prefix.

Some of the farmers focused on using the economic breeding index (EBI), while others use foreign sires to meet their breeding goals.

But all used the records obtained by being an IHFA member to find the best family lines that allowed them to breed the best animals possible.

Each of the farmers spoke about how records have allowed them to track the best cows and cow families which has helped to improve overall herd performance.

It was also evident at the event that a pedigree herd is also capable of operating a number of different systems of production, from high concentrate feeding in spring- and autumn-calving systems to low concentrate feeding in grass-based systems.

Concentrate feeding varied from 700kg/cow to 1.8t/cow.

For those that missed the event, videos are now available from each of the farmers.

Reary herd

Kevin Flynn, who hosted the event on his farm, told those attending of his 180-strong pedigree cows, built to last (average parity four).

In 2022, the herd produced a total of 9,644kg of milk, with an average fat of 3.95% and protein of 3.46%. This equates to 715kg of milk solids/cow.

Data from the performance of host, Kevin Flynn’s farm in 2022

Keeping his stocking rate at 2.51 livestock units (LU)/ha, Flynn held an impressive nitrogen use efficiency of 46%, with the national average being 25%.

Pedigree breeding is clearly a passion of the Co. Laois farmer, who has a particular fondness for the Norah cow family.

Gallrua herd

Patrick Pentony milks 70 cows in Co. Louth, and had his herd graded up to pedigree status which has made huge genetic and production gains.

Pentony had bought stock from other prominent herds and then graded his own herd up. Patrick Pentony’s farm performance data in 2022

This has allowed his Gallrua herd to be healthy and fertile, producing 6,326kg of milk, with an average fat of 4.32%, and protein of 3.57% – equating to 500kg of milk solids/cow.

Killuragh herd

Gearoid Maher told the crowd of the 100 Pure Friesians thriving on his marginal land in Co. Limerick, which he farms with sustainability at its core.

In 2022, his Killuragh herd produced a total of 6,794kg of milk, with an average fat of 4.27% and protein of 3.59% – equating to 534kg of milk solids/cow. Gearoid Maher

Maher keeps cow welfare at the core of how he farms, and allows the cows to have ample space in cubicles, and ensures they have a limited walking distance to cover to the parlour.

An aspect of Maher’s farm that combines sustainability with cow welfare is his use of multi-species swards, as he said the cows like to graze it, but importantly, he does not spread any nitrogen fertiliser.

Suttonrath herd

Paudie Brennan, who farms in partnership with his son Seán, milks 110 cows on high-quality grassland in Co. Kilkenny.

Their Suttonrath herd yielded a total of 6,900kg of milk, with average fat of 4.52%, and protein of 3.57%. There was 558kg of milk solids/cow in 2022.

Paudie Brennan

Brennan invested in the development of his farm and the herd once he knew his son was committed to farming.

This included investing in a new parlour and introducing zero grazing to the farm.

Ballydehob herd

Robert Shannon, with his 80 cows in Co. Cork, concentrates on the economic breeding index (EBI) and high solids production.

His Ballydehob herd produced 9,706kg of milk, with an average fat of 4.44% and protein of 3.65% – equating to an impressive 786kg of milk solids/cow in 2022. Robert Shannon

Shannon uses some international sires, as he determined that the information from abroad regarding the bull’s genetics and performance is more readily available.

He also had the lowest calving interval on display at the event, which was 358 days.

Doonmanagh herd

John Galvin, with his herd of 85 cows in Co. Kerry, has improved his herd steadily over the years, despite the weather conditions he is faced with.

His Doonmanagh herd, in 2022, yielded 6,989kg of milk, which had an average fat content of 4.25% and protein of 3.75%. His herd produced 559kg of milk solids/cow. John Galvin

Being in a high rainfall area keeping cows at grass can be a challenge and requires careful management.

His breeding system has proven to be highly successful, with multiple of his bulls being used for artificial insemination (AI), most notably Doonmanagh Seville.