Watch: AXA National Dairy Show day two kicks off

The second day sees 18 cattle classes for Holstein and Jersey breeds.

This evening, National Dairy Show judge Cord Hormann will select his supreme champion.

Hormann, who is from Germany, owns the renowned Wilcor Herd.

The herd is internationally recognised for its focus on breeding and marketing elite genetics from type families worldwide.

Cord also has vast experience in the showring and was named the supreme champion at the German National Show in 2023.

In 2024, the title was claimed for the second year running by Eedy Doorman Fame VG89 from the Eedy Holstein herd in Co. Cork.

AXA National Dairy Show

The show kicked off yesterday with the national finals of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Young Members' Association (YMA) Showmanship League.

The finals were judged by Andrea Rafferty, who hails from Co. Monaghan.

There were also two handler classes, which were judged by National Dairy Show judge, Cord Hormann.

The champion novice handler selected by Hormann was Gearoid Long from Co. Cork.

Reserve was awarded to Eva Higgins, while Ava Montgomery was selected as the honourable mention.

(L-R). John Kirby; Aindrias Moynihan TD; Ava Montgomery; Eva Higgins; Gearoid Long; Cord Hormann, judge; Niall O'Brien, Gouldings.

Last evening, EASYFIX was named overall winner at the 2025 AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The annual awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched over the past 12 months that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

The Galway company claimed the top honour for its EASYFIX ePulse Aeration System.

The chemical-free system transforms slurry management on farms and can be installed in both new and existing tanks.

Exhibition

The AXA National Dairy Show 2025 will be open to the public from 9:30a.m to 5:30p.m today (Saturday, October 12).

There are 160 trade stands including artificial insemination (AI); animal health; breeding; dairy agricultural technology; milking equipment; robotics; machinery; finance; nutrition; soil and land management, and more.

There will be a range of machinery and farm technology on show, including a crew cab display.

Visitors will also have a chance to visit the Rispoval Calf Village which is making a return to the AXA National Dairy Show following its debut last year.