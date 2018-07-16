Video: Take a glimpse inside ‘Deutz-Fahr Land’

Deutz-Fahr opened its new tractor factory – the so-called ‘Deutz-Fahr Land’ – last summer.

The plant is now busy producing tractors from 130hp upwards.

This video (below) provides a useful glimpse inside the factory – a facility that churns out 6, 7 and 9 Series units for worldwide markets.

Included is time-lapse footage of the plant being built. In reality, the planning and construction phase took three years to complete.

Thereafter, the camera enters the facility. It shows a clean, crisp production area – where front axles mate with engines and trans-axles. Cabs are subsequently lowered onto the newly-assembled skid-units.

Then, following a veritable hive of activity, the wheels go on.

Last year, we reported that a new tractor was leaving the line every 12 minutes. At that stage, it was taking about 16 hours in total for each individual tractor to be pieced together. Each machine embarks on an eventful journey; the assembly line stretches to a length of 0.7km.

Working on a single-shift basis, the plant can produce 5,000 to 6,000 tractors a year.

Advertisement

Massive 11 Series tractors

Series production of the first 11 Series tractors (350-440hp) has still not kicked off yet (an 11440 TTV is pictured below).

Initially seen (albeit in prototype, pre-production form) back in late 2013, it was thought that these tractors would enter production in 2015.

If and when they do join the official product line-up, they will become the biggest and most powerful tractors yet from Deutz-Fahr.

As is fast becoming the norm for modern, high-horsepower tractors, they are home to continuously-variable transmissions (TTV in Deutz-Fahr’s ‘language’).

Some elements of the eye-catching styling – developed in collaboration with ‘Giugiaro Design‘ – may provide a cue as to future developments for other Deutz-Fahr offerings.