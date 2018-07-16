Cattle throughput pressing the 900,000 mark

Over 890,000 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland so far this year, official data show. Figures taken from the Department of Agriculture’s beef kill database indicate that some 892,482 cattle have been slaughtered up to the week ending July 8.

When we compare this to the corresponding period in 2017, that’s an increase of 23,684 head or 2.7%.

In terms of throughput, the combined steer and heifer kill accounted for 62% of all of the cattle slaughtered in Ireland between January 1 and July 8, 2018.

Some 303,635 steers and 249,685 heifers were slaughtered in approved beef export plants this year; that’s a combined jump of 8,360 head or 1.53%.

In addition, there has been a marked increase in cow slaughterings. Some 195,516 cows have been processed this year – an increase of 4,272 head on the corresponding period in 2017.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of aged bull and young bull slaughterings. Aged bull throughput has jumped by 2,049 head and young bull supplies are up by 6,500 head.

Year-on-year beef kill changes (week ending July 8): Young bulls: 118,692 head (+6,500 head or +5.4%);

Bulls: 16,315 head (+2,049 head or +12.5%);

Steers: 303,635 head (-1,711 head or -0.6%);

Cows: 195,516 head (+4,272 head or +2%);

Heifers: 249,685 head (+10,071 head or +4%);

Total: 892,482 head (+23,684 head or +2.6%).

Weekly kill

Some 34,195 cattle were slaughtered in Department of Agriculture approved beef plants during the week ending July 8; this was a jump of 352 head on the week before.

The majority of this rise was due to an increase in the number of bullocks and cows sent for slaughter. Supplies of these animals climbed by 554 and 244 head respectively during the week ending July 8.

However, fewer young bulls, aged bulls and heifers were slaughtered and supplies of these animals stood at 4,111 head, 482 head and 8,639 head respectively.

All-in-all, when all the categories are considered, some 892,482 head of cattle have been slaughtered in approved beef export plants this year – a jump of 23,684 head on 2017 levels.