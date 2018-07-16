Mecalac takes over production of Pichon loaders

The Mecalac Group, which is based in Annecy, Haute-Savoie, France, will take over production of a range of compact wheel loaders currently being manufactured by the French company Pichon.

The move will take effect from January 1, 2019.

Pichon, which is known for its range of agricultural equipment, is based at Landivisiau in Brittany (France). In a statement, it said that it will cease production of its compact wheel loaders “in order to concentrate on its core business”.

Its core business revolves around the design and manufacture of agricultural machines “dedicated to the transport and spreading of liquid and solid materials”.

The current line-up of six wheel loaders, from 26 to 75hp, will “complement Mecalac’s existing range of wheel loaders – manufactured at its German Mecalac Baumaschinen factory (a subsidiary of the wider Mecalac Group).

The compact wheel loaders will be distributed under the Mecalac brand, through the Mecalac Group’s worldwide dealer network. The distribution changes will take effect following an engine upgrade (to meet Stage V emissions standards).

The Mecalac Group and Pichon have also reached an agreement whereby the loaders will be distributed under the Pichon brand-name and colour scheme – thus enabling Pichon to “continue to serve its customers in the agricultural sector”.

Henri Marchetta and Alexandre Marchetta (president and CEO of the Mecalac Group, respectively) as well as Philippe Pichon and Michel Pichon (president and founder of Pichon, respectively) released a statement announcing that they “were very pleased with the agreement”.

According to the statement, this development “will allow Pichon to continue its development in the agriculture sector, with a technically upgraded range of machines”.