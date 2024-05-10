Ireland’s ammonia emissions decreased by 1% in 2022, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Despite this, the EPA has said that Ireland remained non-compliant in 2022 with its EU Emissions Reduction commitment for ammonia.

The EPA today (Friday, May 10) published its 2022 assessment of five key air pollutants which impact air quality, health and the environment. The pollutants are:

Ammonia;

Non-methane volatile organic compounds;

Sulphur dioxide;

Nitrogen oxides;

Fine particulate matter.

Ireland was compliant in 2022 with the EU Emissions Reduction commitment for the following four air pollutants: Non-methane volatile organic compounds; sulphur dioxide; nitrogen oxides; and fine particulate matter.

According to the agency, reductions in 2022 were driven by less fossil fuel use in power generation and heating in homes and businesses.

Ammonia emissions

The EPA has said that agriculture accounts for over 99% of ammonia emissions in Ireland. A decrease of 1% in ammonia emissions was driven by:

Lower pig and poultry populations (down 5.9% and 2% respectively);

Increased use of low emission slurry spreading (LESS) (59% of all cattle slurry);

A 52% increase in inhibited urea fertiliser.

Commenting on the findings, director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, Dr. Eimear Cotter said: “High ammonia emissions impacts local air quality and human health and causes significant environmental damage to valuable ecosystems.

“Ireland’s ammonia emissions have exceeded the EU Emission Reduction commitments in 10 of the past 11 years.

“Encouragingly, good farm practices are beginning to have a positive impact on emissions. For example, the use of low emissions slurry spreading [LESS] for cattle slurry in 2022 avoided the release of 6,000t of ammonia to the atmosphere.

“However, we have much further to go. Faster and sustained implementation of all ammonia reduction measures set out in government plans and policies [is] needed if we are to achieve compliance and protect our air quality.”

Other air pollutants

Ireland is in compliance with EU Emission Reduction commitments for the other air pollutants with decreases recorded for these pollutants in 2022.

Sulphur dioxide decreased by 27%; fine particulate matter by 12%; nitrogen oxide by 4% and non-methane volatile organic compounds by 1%.

Commenting on these findings, senior manager at the EPA, Tomás Murray said: “These reductions are driven by less coal and fuel oil used in power generation and also less fossil fuels used in homes and businesses.

“Our data are clear – reducing fossil fuel use benefits both our climate and air quality and increasing the pace of this reduction will be better for our health and environment.”