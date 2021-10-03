What the selling agent hails as a uniquely charming 28ac holding with period residence in a coastal area at Parknacross, Ardamine, Gorey, Co Wexford, has just come on the market.

The characterful property will go for sale by online auction on October 27, at 12 noon, in two or three lots in an executor sale.

“The property enjoys a splendid location along the coast road between Courtown and Ballygarrett, 3km south of Courtown, 6km from Ballygarrett and 7 km south of Gorey. It is also within walking distance of Ardamine and Poulshone beaches,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools from primary, secondary, post Leaving Cert and adult education, Educate Together and a Gaelscoil, along with a wealth of restaurants, shops, pubs and award- winning hotels.

“There is a vast array of local leisure amenities, such as endless sandy beaches, golf courses to include Courtown golf club and Ballymoney golf club, swimming and leisure centres.

“Wexford is a 30 minute drive, Enniscorthy a 20 minute drive while Dublin is a comfortable commute of one hour.

“This unique coastal property was originally part of the Ardamine estate constructed in the mid-1800s, retaining many original features including the stunning herringbone brickwork on the estate steward’s house.”

“The property also includes the old estate office to the right of the front door and the bell house of the estate with its original bell which was converted in the early 1980s, making this property truly original in every way,” the agent added.

“An extension was added to the main house in the late ’70s and while the property is in need of some modernisation, it is presented in good condition.”

Accommodation comprises: entrance hall: 4.55m x 2.7m with carpet; living room: 4.25m x 3.8m with fireplace and book shelves; dining room: 6.8m x 6.04m with Stanley solid fuel cooker, hot press and carpet; kitchen: 6.1m x 4m with fitted units, electric cooker, washing machine, dishwasher, lino flooring and back door.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms: bedroom 1: 3.7m x 3.6m fire place, fitted wardrobes, carpet; bedroom 2: 2.9m x 3m; bedroom 3: 3.08m x 3.4m with carpet; bedroom 4: 3.4m x 3.8m with carpet; bedroom 5: 3.4m x 1.7m with carpet. The bathroom, 3.45m x 2.0m has a WC, wash handbasin, bath and shower. The hallway contains a storage unit.



Adjoining the main residence is a brick-cut stone building which was formerly the estate office and bell house.

“The current owners converted this to self-catering units some years ago. However, these have been unoccupied for a number of years and require significant upgrading and investment,” David said.

“It may be possible to incorporate this building to the main residence or perhaps it could be used as a home office or studio.”

Accommodation in annex one is: room 1: 4.5 x 4.1m with fireplace, sink and units; room 2: 3.6m x 2.6m; room 3: 3.5m x 2.5m; room 4: 4.5m x 3.1m; room 5: 3.5m x 1.5m with WC and wash hand basin.

Annex two comprises: room 1: 3.6m x 3.7m with fireplace and units; room 2: 3.6m x 2.6m; room 3: 3.6 x 2.55m and room 4: 4.5 x 1.7m with WC, wash hand basin and bath.

There is a range of old stone out-offices in need of repair as well as 3-bay shed with 2×3 bay lean-tos, all with concrete floors as well as some open concrete yard, David said.

“The lands are all currently in grass and laid out in two divisions, presently in grass, of good quality and currently being farmed to a high standard by the family. The lands are well fenced and have a natural water supply fronting onto the Aughboy River,” he added.

Lot 3, circa 15.5ac, has good frontage onto a local road and may have potential for a residential site, the agent said.

Services and features include: oil-fired central heating; mains water, a septic tank; fuel shed; outdoor WC; enclosed cattle yard and dungstead.

“This is a unique coastal property, located in a prime area,” said David.

The property will be offered In the following lots:

Lot 1: residence and outbuildings on circa 1.1ac;

Lot 2: circa 11.5ac;

Lot 3: circa 15.5ac; and

Lot 4: a combination of lot 1 and lot 2.

“This coastal property would be ideal for a family looking for a small rural holding or for local farmers looking to expand existing holdings,” the agent said.

The guide prices are as follows: lot 1: residence and outbuildings on circa 1.1 ac, €230,000 to €250,000; lot 2: circa 11.5 ac, €10,000/ac; lot 3: circa 15.5 ac; €10,000 to €12,000/ac; lot 4: combination of lot 1 and lot 2: €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

Viewing is by appointment only. Further information is available from Quinn Property, Gorey.

