The Most Appropriately Dressed competition returned this year to the Balmoral Show and once again, it proved to be a hit with visitors, with a record number of entries.

Taking place on Saturday, September 25, Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell had the difficult task of judging the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent.

A range of prizes was on offer, with the overall winners of each category receiving a stylish country outfit provided by title competition sponsor Dubarry of Ireland, as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

The Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent at the 2021 Balmoral Show was won by Caroline Martin from Tempo and Robert Wallace from Ballynahinch (both pictured above). The flower wall was kindly provided by Blossom Lane Co., Hillsborough.

Ellen Deery from Dundalk (pictured above) was named runner-up in the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady competition, while Alan Martin from Hertfordshire (pictured below) was named the Most Appropriately Dressed Gent Runner-Up.

