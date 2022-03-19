The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has shared some advice on ways the public can help Ukrainian people who have been forced to flee their country as the military invasion by Russia continues, and who have taken their beloved pets with them.

The advice also extends to ways we can assist organisations that are working to help save animals that are caught up in the war.

Ireland, along with other EU member states have temporarily lifted restrictions on the movements of pets, allowing Ukrainians to bring their small animals with them as they seek refuge from the war.

“For children, especially, their beloved pets are a huge source of comfort when coping with so much trauma and change,” the ISPCA said in a statement.

“The people of Ireland have already shown great solidarity in welcoming these families, and extending that welcome to their pets too will help to ease their pain.

“Others will have little time when making agonising decisions about what to take with them as they flee. Sadly, some have no choice but to leave their much-loved pets behind.

“Many animals are also in rescue centres. As the war continues, many more animals will need help, to save them from starvation and injury,” the ISPCA added.

The ISPCA is a member of Eurogroup for Animals, Europe’s leading animal-welfare organisation.

Eurogroup has made a list available to the public of its members and other animal-welfare organisations that are actively working or collaborating with local animal-welfare organisations on the ground in Ukraine and bordering EU countries.

These organisations are providing a range of vital supports including emergency funding, and essentials such as pet food and veterinary supplies, to ensure animals can carry on being rescued and cared for during the crisis.

How you can help

If you would like to help protect animals in Ukraine, you can find a list of animal-welfare organisations that are working in the affected areas and need support here.

You can share links to these animal-welfare organisations with your animal-loving friends and family so that they too can help if they can.

We can continue to stand in solidarity and welcome the people of Ukraine and their pets to a warm and safe refuge in our homes and country.