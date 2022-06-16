The University College Dublin (UCD) School of Veterinary Medicine has marked 20 years since its move to UCD’s Belfield campus.

The vet school moved from Ballsbridge, where the teaching of veterinary medicine had been based since 1900, to the purpose-built Veterinary Sciences Centre and Veterinary Hospital in June 2002, following a campaign for a new veterinary school led by Prof. Michael Monaghan with the support of the late Prof. Tommy McGeady. The UCD vet college which used to be in Ballsbridge

To mark this important milestone, the school launched its ‘Alumni Wall’ celebrating 20 of the most exceptional alumni from across the UCD veterinary community at an event this week (Wednesday, June 15).

UCD vet school alumni

The alumni featured on the wall were nominated by staff, students and graduates.

They are described as individuals who have excelled in their fields and have made a positive impact in others’ lives, whilst exemplifying UCD’s values of excellence; integrity; collegiality; engagement; creativity; diversity; and innovation.

Alumni featured include:

Ireland’s Ambassador to China Ann Derwin ;

; All-Ireland winning Co. Tyrone gaelic footballer and co-manager Brian Dooher ;

; ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick ;

; Renowned racehorse trainers John Oxx and Dermot Weld ;

and ; Deputy chief veterinary officer Patricia Reilly ;

; Internationally recognised experts in infectious diseases John and Peter Timoney ;

; Critically acclaimed concertina player Brenda Castles.

UCD School of Veterinary Medicine

UCD veterinary college, Belfield

The UCD School of Veterinary Medicine is the only school of veterinary medicine on the island of Ireland.

Accredited by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education (EAEVE), the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), the school’s bachelor degree in veterinary medicine (MVB) programme is one of only seven in Europe fully accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Veterinary science at UCD has consistently ranked in the ‘top 40’ since the QS World University Rankings by subject introduced veterinary science to the rankings in 2015, achieving its highest ranking of 23rd in the world in 2021.