A new accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage agtech and foodtech start-up companies has been launched by University College Dublin (UCD).

The AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, commencing this September, is an intensive 12-week programme (two mornings per week, online), which includes:

Dedicated business-development workshops and investor-readiness training;

Mentoring from AgTech and FoodTech experts and business advisors;

Guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital;

Business angel networks.

UCD Lyons Farm

AgTechUCD, based at UCD Lyons Farm and part of NovaUCD, is focused on accelerating the launch and scaling of agtech and foodtech start-ups in Ireland and has been funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.

AgTechUCD supports founding entrepreneurs as they build their businesses through the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, and by providing access to incubation space and to on-farm testing for new products and services at UCD Lyons Farm.

The AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme concludes in early-December when all participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding in a number of award categories.

Partners on the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, include:

AIB;

The Yield Lab Europe;

Bimeda;

Devenish;

Carberry;

Origin Enterprises;

Ornua;

HerdWatch.

Additional mentoring support will be provided by:

Greencore;

Kubota;

Diarymaster;

Virtual Vet;

Finistere;

Macra na Feirme;

Atlantic Bridge.

Participating start-ups will have access to specific supports from:

AWS Activation;

Catalyze;

Deloitte;

FR Kelly.

Commenting on the announcement, Niamh Collins, manager, AgTechUCD Innovation Centre said:

“The programme will also shine a spotlight on the start-ups, enabling them to increase their visibility and attract new customers and investors and to develop new partnerships.

“The programme team has built strong relationships with strategic players in the ag and foodtech sector in Europe and in the US, which will help the start-up founders to launch their products or services into new territories.”

James Maloney, senior regional development executive, Enterprise Ireland, said:

“This programme really is the best kickstart for all start-ups in the agri and foodtech sectors. Ireland has and will always play a key part in shaping the future of food and science globally.

“Enterprise Ireland are delighted to support this key initiative through the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.”

For further information on the programme and to apply, click here.