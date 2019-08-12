Tullow show and sale: Ewe-lamb trade ‘exceeds expectations’

The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association recently held its 32nd annual show and sale at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, on Wednesday, August 7.

Over 2,000 sheep were entered on the day – with 1,300 hogget-ewes; and 1,000 ewe-lambs. A very lively trade was met with ewe-lamb prices exceeding about €5 to €10 on last year’s sale.

Suffolk cross Cheviot ewe-lambs weighing between 45kg and 52kg sold from €125 up to €170, with the majority selling between €130 and €150.

Good quality lighter ewe-lambs, between 35kg and 42kg, sold from €95 up to €130.

Prize winners in the ewe-lamb category were: Advertisement David and Dylan Leybourne, Tullow, Co. Carlow; Conor Murphy, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare; Patrick Doyle, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare; Gerard Reid, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow; and John Reid, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow.

The hogget trade was back €10-15/head, with buyers more reluctant to pay more for top-quality lots.

The general run of prices for nice-quality hoggets ranged from €165 to €180, with some of the heavier hoggets struggling to pass the €200 mark. Some lighter hoggets and plainer types sold back to €145 to €155 on average.

Prize winners in the hogget category were: Patrick McEvoy, Blessington, Co. Wicklow; Trevor Deacon, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford; Patrick Kenny, Bray, Co. Wicklow; John Driver, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow; and James Reid, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow.

On the day, the Champion and Reserve Champion were announced.

Patrick McEvoy from Shroughaun, Blessington, Tullow, Co. Carlow, was named Champion (of the overall show). David and Dylan Leybourne from Tullowhill, Tullow, Co. Carlow, took Reserve Champion.