Teagasc has today paid tribute to a former chairman of the Authority, who has passed away.

Teagasc stated: “It is with deep sadness that the Teagasc Authority, management and staff learned of the passing of Dr. Noel Cawley, former chairman of the Teagasc Authority.”

In September 2008, the Sligo-native was appointed by the government as the chair of Teagasc. He completed two five-year terms as chair, leading the development of the organisation during two organisational transformation programmes.

Current Teagasc chair, Liam Herlihy has paid tribute to Dr. Cawley: “Noel was a person of the highest integrity, who made a lifetime’s contribution to farming and the agriculture sector in Ireland, leaving a lasting legacy through his role as chief executive of the Irish Dairy Board until 2006, as chairman of the Irish Horse Board, and also as chair of the government-established Seafood Strategy Review and Implementation Group.

“We are most grateful for his contribution as chair of the Teagasc board over a 10-year period, when he expertly guided the organisation as it developed into a modern, science-based, relevant organisation to support the agriculture and food sector adapt to the challenges facing the sector.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Anita and all the Cawley family,” Herlihy added.

Former director of Teagasc, Prof, Gerry Boyle with former chair of the Teagasc Authority, the late Dr. Noel Cawley RIP

Former chair of Teagasc Authority

Noel Cawley grew up in Co. Sligo and attained a bachelor of science degree from University College Galway (now called University of Galway).

He went on to do a PhD, sponsored by Guinness, at University College Dublin and secured a Fulbright scholarship to study at University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Cawley joined the Irish Dairy Board in 1974 and became CEO of the board in 1989 and went on to become chair of the Teagasc Authority.

He was well-known in the equine industry for horse breeding and lived with his family in Co. Kildare.