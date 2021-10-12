For years, farmers have been aware of the benefits of treating slurry, however many have yet to take the plunge. There are many reasons for this including hesitancy to try something new, still waiting for their neighbour to give it a go first, and even buying it but forgetting to put it in the tank.

But now with increasing awareness of the effects of slurry on soil health, and future fertiliser bills, farmers are now looking seriously at it as an important nutrient management tool.

Reggie Lilburn, from Dromore, Co. Down, is a firm believer that all farmers should be using it. Having used the Slurry Gold additive for seven years, he has seen big improvements in managing the slurry and cutting back on inorganic fertiliser.

Reggie farms with his father, mother, and brother in the beautiful rolling hills of Dromore. The farm has achieved many awards over the years including Ulster Grassland winners, Heifer Rearing and Tidy Farmyard and those who have visited the farm will agree it is an excellent operation with no stone left unturned. Reggie Lilburn from Dromore, Co. Down, explains his experience of using Slurry Gold

Milking 250 Holsteins and 100 followers, they run an autumn-calving enterprise while focusing on maximising the utilisation of grass. This is also supported with 200ac of crops each year, usually split between winter barley and wheat.

“We grow a lot of crops and grass, so nutrient management is very important to us across the farm,” said Reggie.

“Slurry has become a very important input as I recognised it can have a very large impact on soil fertility both in a positive and negative way, depending on how you managed it.

“Therefore, I wanted to make sure we got the best out of it. This included using the trailing shoe and focusing on timing of application.

“At the time I didn’t realise but having stagnant slurry in a tank for so long, can really impact its effectiveness and negatively affect soil health. Like many others we worked hard at getting the slurry out on to the ground at the right time, but the response was limited and erratic.”

Nitrogen fertiliser savings

It was however, the mixing problem that forced Reggie to look at an additive as a possible solution.

“We were having problems, like many farmers, with mixing and extracting the slurry from the tanks. I had heard about Slurry Gold from my local merchant, but like many was sceptical it would work,” Reggie said.

“So, I initially tried it on a difficult tank that had straw bedding going into it. The mixing time alone told me it clearly did work and so we progressed in using it across all tanks on our farm.

“As per the advice of the rep, we looked closely at the grass response and very quickly noticed the slurry had a lot more vigour to it. Dare I say it, it even looked healthier.

“With analysis carried out on the slurry, it gave us the confidence to cut back on at least half-bag of inorganic fertiliser between silage cuts. We haven’t looked back since.”

Advertisement

Mixing slurry and the smell

“Mixing the slurry is now a lot easier and I would definitely say there is a reduction in the smell. We still take full precautionary measures when mixing, however the smell from the slurry is definitely a lot less,” Reggie continued.

“Either when mixing or spreading there are fewer odours, and the slurry works into the ground much more quickly.”

Reggie has been treating 1.5 million gallons of slurry for the last five years, and over that time has developed a very simple method of treating the tanks.

“I can understand with such large tanks, how it can be off putting to get out there and treat them. But like everything once I got started, I came up with a very simple and quick method.”

“We simply fill an IBC with water and add the total amount of Slurry Gold. I then open the tap and drive the IBC on a telehandler around the tanks letting it flow in around the complete surface area of the tank,” Reggie added.

“I would say it takes about 1-2 hours to treat all my tanks. Given the days it probably saves me alone in mixing, it is not too much to ask.”

Advice to farmers

“I would definitely say to all farmers to give it a go. If you are not sure, do what I did and try it on a small or difficult tank to give you the confidence and let you see how easy it is to use. It will definitely pay dividends.

“The main thing is to remember to get it done at the right time,” Reggie concluded.

Slurry Gold has been helping farmers nationwide manage to get the most from their stored slurry. At this time of year they run a campaign to remember to plan your “T-Day”, helping farmers understand when and how to apply the additive.

To find your local dealer, click here.

Download Our Free App