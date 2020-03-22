Total calf registrations break the 1 million head mark

Total calf registrations have hit 1,075,268 head, recent figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have revealed.

In relation to dairy, so far this year, up to and including March 20 – 889,995 head of calves have been registered to dairy dams on farms across the country. This is an increase of 61,168 head or 6.9% on the same period in 2019.

Looking at the figures on a weekly basis, dairy calf registrations are behind on the same week last year (week ending March 20) at 79,366 head, compared to 80,531 head the year before – a fall of 1,165 head.

Surprisingly, despite the fall in the suckler cow population, beef calf registrations are also ahead this year.

In total, 185,273 head of beef calves have been registered up to and including March 20 – which is an increase of 22,612 head or by 12% when compared to this time last year.

Registrations up to and including week ending March 20, 2020: Total calf registrations: 1,075,268 head;

Dairy calf registrations: 889,995 head;

Beef calf registrations: 185,273 head.

However, it must be noted that it is still relatively early in the year and many more beef calvings will occur as the year goes on, so we could see overall beef births fall as the season progresses.

On a weekly basis, 28,348 head of beef calves were registered the week ending March 20, while 23,431 calves were registered in the same week last year.