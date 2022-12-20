Lidl Ireland has today (Tuesday, December 20) announced a new €17 million contract with Co. Tipperary supplier, Honeyvale Foods.

The deal will see premium Irish pork and bacon products hit the shelves of over 217 Lidl stores across the island of Ireland.

Founded in 1940, Honeyvale Foods is part of the family-owned Brett Group which began as a small agricultural merchant selling to farmers in Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The company has now grown to become an international supplier of premium pork and bacon.

Honeyvale’s partnership with Lidl Ireland has spanned over 15 years with the company supplying stores across the island of Ireland, along with 900 outlets in Britain.

The company has 16 Christmas products in Lidl Ireland stores and also supplies more than 24 Irish pork and bacon products for the supermarket’s core range.

The relationship with Lidl has also facilitated export deals for Honeyvale in Belgium; Denmark; Greece; Portugal; Slovenia; and Poland. Claire Mulrennan, senior buyer, Lidl Ireland with David Brett, managing director, Honeyvale and John Brett, commerical director, Honeyvale. Image: Robbie Reynolds

Fourth generation in the family business, brothers David and John Brett, now operate Honeyvale’s two sites in Cahir and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

“We are involved in every step of the supply chain process. We plant the seeds that produce native Irish wheat and barley.

“These cereals are then brought to the family mill in Callan, Co. Kilkenny, at harvest time,” David Brett, managing director, Honeyvale said.

“They are the staple ingredients in the feed used on our family pig farm in Co. Kilkenny.

“The pork is cured in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, ensuring a quality of craft and distinction in taste in all of our bacon products.”

Commenting on the business deal, Claire Mulrennan, senior buyer, Lidl Ireland, said:

“Ireland has a portfolio of amazing producers and at Lidl we strive to find premium products that not only taste great, but that are sourced from trusted Irish producers.

“We are delighted to extend our deal with Honeyvale and sign this new contract,” she said.