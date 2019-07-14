Tinahely Show captures ‘essence of rural Ireland’

Billed the second-largest agricultural show in Ireland, Tinahely Show which will be held on Monday, August 5, sets out to capture the essence of rural Ireland. The county show attracts over 20,000 visitors annually.

With everything from livestock and equestrian competitions to arts and crafts, food produce to entertainment, the bank holiday weekend show is a huge draw.

This year is no exception and the line-up promises to be one of the best, featuring familiar favourites and some exciting new displays, according to the organising committee.

Livestock competitions

Tinahely Show features a wide range of livestock competitions, including national championships with a €14,000 prize fund.

A major highlight in the cattle section will be the hosting of the €4,000 Irish Pedigree Belgian Blue Calf Championship, sponsored by FBD Insurance; Bank of Ireland; and Tinahely Agricultural Show Society.

The Belgian Blue crossbred finals will also attract entries from all over Ireland. The highlight of the commercial cattle section is the Zurich Insurance PLC Commercial Championship Beef Bullock or non-pedigree beef heifer, all age, any breed, which boasts a €2,500 prize fund.

This section will also feature the Derek Rothwell memorial stockperson of the year championship.

Wicklow’s great sheep tradition will be evident at this year’s show with a range of classes including: Cheviot; Jacob; Charollais; Lleyn; Texel; Zwartbles; Suffolk; crossbred; and commercial classes.

The pygmy goat classes will include male/female kid, adult female and goatling classes.

The poultry section will feature bantams, large fowl, water fowl and chicken classes.

Equestrian

The Red Mills non-thoroughbred two-year-old gelding All-Ireland Championship is sponsored by Red Mills, Goresbridge, and offers a prize fund of €3,000.

Showjumping for registered horses and ponies will take place on show day in the showjumping arenas. The pony club games team competitions are always a crowd pleaser and will take place from 2:00pm.

Donkey classes are also available and entries can be made through the Tinahely Show office.

Guinness world record attempt

Michael O’Brien from Co. Clare will attempt to set a new Guinness world record in sheaf tossing at the show, having set many records down through the years.

Entertainment

There will be the chance to enjoy five hours of dancing on the supersized dance floor with country music legends Derek Ryan and his band, Olivia Douglas, Stuart Moyles, Theresa and the stars and dancing with Declan.

Traditional Irish music will be performed by Tinahely Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCE), with Irish dancing by the Caroline L Fleming academy.

Rathwood will host a fashion show again this year, featuring the latest fashions from Rathwood, Deirdre Minogue and Oonagh Conroy, compèred by the essence of style, Marietta Doran.

Wellness

The new wellness feature will bring physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness information to show visitors. It will include: energy healing therapists; physical therapists; sound therapy; healthy eating; as well as group talks and demonstrations.

Arts and crafts

The home industries and quilt marquees are always popular and feature the essence of rural Ireland’s talent in crafts, baking, art, farm, garden and photography. The junior marquee showcases the entries from the next generation of craftspeople.

Pets’ corner

Always a hit with young visitors, the pets’ corner features donkeys; rabbits: farm animals; pheasants; puppies; snakes; and hairless cats. Entries are taken on the day before 10:00am.

The dog show is always a big attraction and entries will be taken on the day.

With over 200 trade stands; the IFA food hall; talent shows; a wool corner; craft village; food court; vintage section; Tinahely Show Queen; sheaf tossing; tractor pulling; and a dog show, the organisers promise there is something for everyone at the Tinahely Agricultural Show.

Online entries are now open at: www.tinahelyshow.ie.