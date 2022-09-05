A number of dairy sites across the UK have been targeted by a group of animal activists known as Animal Rebellion, with up to 100 members holding protests at Muller and Arla sites.

The Arla processing plant in Aylesbury and the Muller sites at Droitwich, Severnside and Bridgwater were targeted by the group, with protestors having been removed from Severnside by police.

Protests continue to take place at the remaining three sites.

Arla had secured an injunction in the High Court on August 31 that prevents unlawful protesting at its sites.

The group said that the action comes as part of Animal Rebellion’s demands for a “plant-based future”.

Animal Rebellion is calling for wholesale governmental support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system and programme of rewilding. Image source: Animal Rebellion

Police have arrested five people so far across the four protest sites.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said:

Advertisement

“Earlier this morning, police seized equipment designed to cause serious disruption and five people have now been arrested, who remain in custody at this time.”

“Officers are continuing to engage with the protesters and enforce the law, where proportionate, lawful and necessary to do so.”

“Gloucestershire Constabulary would further like to urge anyone taking part in the protest to do so peacefully and with respect for the law and the rights of other people.”

“Gloucestershire Constabulary upholds the right of individuals to protest in a peaceful manner, but will take action against anyone who commits any unlawful act against either people or property.”

“Officers would like to reassure residents that they have sufficient resources available to deal with any incidents which may arise from these events, and they are responding to maintain law and order in the community.”

“Officers and staff from Gloucestershire Constabulary have been working hard with partner agencies and the site owners throughout the day.

“All protesters have now been removed from the site near Stonehouse.”