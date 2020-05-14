This week’s FarmLand: TAMS trouble and silage safety

On this week’s FarmLand episode we focus on the backlog in processing applications under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), as well as safety this coming silage season.

With TAMS grants currently experiencing a backlog in application processing, this is expected to worsen with the disruption brought on by Covid-19.

To delve into this in more detail, AgriLand’s Michael Geary spoke to Aidan Kelly, an agricultural business advisor from Agri-Design and Planning Services (ADPS), to get his thoughts on the situation.

Also on this week’s show, we take a look at the safety concerns and requirements around silage season – particularly with the additional threat of Covid-19.

Michael Moroney, the CEO of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) spoke to us about the various concerns this particular year.

Chief among these is the increased presence of children around farms, with schools closed at the moment.

Moroney highlighted the need for communication between the contractors and their farmers clients, especially in light of the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The FCI CEO also spoke about how the newly implemented Carbon Tax increase will effect contractors going forward.

