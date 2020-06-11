This week’s FarmLand: Dry spells, milk prices and road safety this silage season

On this week’s FarmLand, we look at tractor safety on our roads during silage season; we also discuss the impact of the recent dry spell on farms.

The recent dry weather has seen grass growth rates nosedive in many areas across the country.

AgriLand technical journalist Michael Geary spoke to the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, about how farmers are adjusting to the recent challenge of dry conditions.

The president also discusses the drop in milk prices over the last few months due to the impact of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, we also spoke to Superintendent Eddie Golden of An Garda Síochána to find out top tips on road safety for tractors.

Following a number of serious road incidents involving farm machinery in recent weeks, the message of taking the time to make sure machinery is roadworthy and observe road safety guidance is as vital as ever.

Superintendent Golden also gave his thoughts on the recent issue of dangerous videos involving machinery emerging on social media, such as TikTok.

