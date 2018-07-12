Thinking about a new career in the agri sector?

Thinking about embarking on a new career in the agricultural industry? There is a variety of vacancies in the agricultural space this month, for both recent graduates and anyone who is looking to change their career path.

A list of job openings in the sector, which is updated on a regular basis, is available over on AgriRecruit.

Technical Sales Advisors

Fertiliser and animal nutrition specialist Grassland Agro is currently seeking to recruit a Technical Sales Advisors in the East Cork region and in the Longford/Westmeath region.

The successful candidate will advise and sell the Grassland Agro range of soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants, and will develop relationships and working closely with these co-ops and merchants.

The ideal candidate will be from a farming back-ground with an excellent knowledge of farming / possess a qualification relevant to the agri industry.

He/she must have knowledge, sales and advisory skills with regard to cultivation and animal husbandry, and be technically minded with an ability to create and close sales opportunities. A full driver’s licence is also required. Click here for more information

Green Acres Cattle Advisors

Teagasc is looking to fill two positions for the role of Cattle Advisors in the preferred locations of Teagasc Kildalton College Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, and Teagasc Grange, Co. Meath.

The roles are temporary positions for an indicative position of three years, according to Teagasc

Key responsibilities of the role are: to actively support the implementation of the second phase of the Teagasc – Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme; and to improve the profitability of a number of participating demonstration farms through more effective technology transfer and monitoring.

Applicants must hold a relevant QQI Level 8 Degree in Agricultural Science or equivalent, while relevant work experience in cattle advisory service and a relevant post grad qualification are desirable. Click here for more information

Full Stack Developer

We here at AgriLand Ireland are seeking to recruit a Full Stack Developer to join our development team and help build out our innovative platform.

In this role you will be working on developing new features and maintaining existing ones that are used by thousands of people each day.

We work with a variety of technologies across a number of platforms so this position will expose you to numerous development environments and a broad range of development skills.

You will use your experience to inform our engineering process and play a key role in making decisions when building new features.

Key requirements include: a degree or masters in Computer Science/Engineering or a related field; two or more years of PHP development experience; a great knowledge of WordPress; and extensive experience with Vanilla JavaScript, Libraries and Frameworks (Angular/Ionic). Click here for more information

News Editor

Meanwhile, our sister-company AgriLand UK (Agriland.co.uk) is actively expanding its team at the minute and is currently looking for a variety of the best and brightest agri journalists out there to spearhead its British endeavours.

First and foremost, a News Editor is currently sought. As News Editor, you will lead an editorial team. Your objective will be to ensure that our digital news coverage is faster-paced and better-positioned than ever previously available.

You will be a valued member of our leadership team, reporting to the Managing Director.

Prior experience is essential. Journalistic/editorial skills and experience of web publishing are crucial.

The successful candidate will most likely have a formal journalistic qualification, along with a demonstrable track record in UK media – whether at regional or national level.

We are looking for a digital native with a nuanced understanding of social media and SEO tools. Experience of mentoring and development would also prove useful in this role.

A passion for farming and agriculture would naturally be of benefit too. Click here fore more information

Technical Journalist

AgriLand.co.uk is also looking for a Technical (Agricultural) Journalist.

The ideal candidate is an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate, who wants to play an integral part in generating technical farming stories and in-depth features for the portal.

Reporting to the Editor, you will be expected to work with a technical team on relevant stories and content.

Key requirements include: a knowledge of and passion for farming and agriculture; a graduate qualification in agricultural science; the ability to produce clean, factual copy to tight deadlines; and a driver’s licence and transport. Click here for more information

News Journalist

Finally, Agriland.co.uk is seeking to fill the position of News Journalist.

The brand new British branch is looking for a highly-motivated, enthusiastic and experienced journalist who wants to play an integral part in generating timely and breaking news stories.

The successful candidate will most likely have a formal journalistic qualification, along with a demonstrable track record in UK media – whether at regional or national level.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.