The Irish Texel Sheep Society set to hold its premier show and sale

The Irish Texel Sheep Society is set to host its premier show and sale, this Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.

The sale is taking place at Blessington Mart, Co. Wicklow, and is due to commence at 2:00pm on Friday, while the sale starts at 10:00am on Saturday morning. There will be over 330 sheep present.

These include: 194 rams;

44 shearling-rams;

46 shearling-ewes; and

54 ewe-lambs.

According to the society: “We are delighted to have top-quality stock travelling from all corners of the country to this sale. This will give commercial farmers excellent choice no matter what their budget is.

“The Irish Texel Sheep Society is the largest member of the LambPlus recording scheme which gives an excellent choice of rams with stars.”

The next main sale for the Irish Texel Sheep Society is August 30, in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

“This sale will also give the pedigree breeders the prime choice of rams and ewes to add to their flock.

“It couldn’t be easier to buy your stock ram; no additional paperwork is required as the ram is registered (as well as no additional cost) and ready to sire your 2020 crop of lambs,” the society concluded.

Last year

The top prize at last year’s Irish Texel Sheep Society’s show and sale went to Neville Myles’ ram-lamb, which sold for €15,000.

There was a clearance rate of 89%; with ewe-lambs sold to an average of €720. In addition, 100% of the 43 shearling-rams found new homes; an average price of €750 was returned for these lots.

However, just 70% of the ram-lambs sold; with an average of €1,341 achieved.