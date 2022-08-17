An Bord Pleanála’s decision not to hold an oral hearing as part of the planning process around Dawn Meats’ proposed waste-water pipeline has been criticised by campaign group, Save the Boyne.

Meath County Council had granted planning permission to Dawn Meats to construct the 7.2km pipeline from its Slane beef abattoir plant in Navan to discharge treated waste water into the river Boyne at a rate of 400,000L per day.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which is expected to announce its final decision on Friday, September 19, 2022.

However, calls for an oral hearing on this matter have not been granted by the national planning-appeals board, which “believes it has enough information in the submissions and observations to continue the decision-making process behind closed doors”, according to Save the Boyne.

Spokesperson for the group, Tommy Martin McLarnon said there are many aspects of the campaign against the Dawn Meats’ proposal which cannot be conveyed in submissions or observations.

“An oral hearing would have permitted those who know and understand the river Boyne to have their voices heard. Locals and river users can see the change in the water levels over the past few weeks, particularly below the proposed discharge point,” he said.

Safer water treatment

Dawn Meats has stated that its plans will deliver safer water treatment to best-practice environmental standards, which will exceed all required standards by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Third-party studies, including a Natura Impact Statement, have assessed “no negative impact on the river or surrounding habitats” and that water will be treated to a “much higher standard than currently possible” the company has also stated.

Transparency

Save the Boyne has called for transparency around the waste-water pipe planning process, so that all voices and concerns can be aired and addressed.

“What An Bord Pleanála does not understand is that, not only is this an issue of local and national importance, which could have an impact for generations to come, it is an issue of transparency … the decision-making process and the evidence needs to be aired in public.

“More importantly, it will allow scrutiny by the public, environmentalists, politicians and those whose lives may be impacted by the decision of An Bord Pleanála.

He said the An Bord Pleanála’s dismissal of the request for appeal is not only insulting to the many hundreds of households who placed objections with Meath County Council, but also to those who have rallied behind the Save the Boyne Group and have made their views and voices heard on the streets, on social media, and along the riverbanks.

“Save The Boyne requests that An Bord Pleanála reverse its decision and allow for disclosure in a public forum. What have they to lose, or more importantly, what do they fear?” he said.