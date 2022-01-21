All sheep producers and those involved in the industry are invited to attend the upcoming Teagasc Virtual Sheep Conference which is taking place across two evenings on Tuesday, January 25 and Thursday, January 27.

These online webinars, at 8:00p.m on the two evenings, replace the traditional face-to-face conference, with the latest technical content from the Teagasc national sheep research and knowledge transfer programme being made available online this year.

The online events will be opened by the recently appointed Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara and this online event provides the first opportunity for sheep farmers to hear the new director’s perspective on the sector and what he sees as the opportunities for the sheep industry in the future.

Who is speaking and what’s on the agenda?

Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00p.m

Dr. Fiona McGovern, Teagasc researcher based in Athenry is in the chair for the first session which will address ‘Reducing input costs while maximising productivity and Outlook for 2022’.

Both fertiliser and feed costs are likely to be up this year on sheep farms. So sheep producers need to plan and have strategies for reducing input costs while maximising productivity.

During the first session, the following topics will be covered:

Advertisement

Fertiliser and Feed costs on sheep farms. Strategies for reducing input costs while maximising productivity, with Michael Gottstein, head of sheep knowledge transfer, Teagasc;

Global sheepmeat outlook for 2022, with Seamus McMenamin, sector manager, Bord Bia.

Thursday, January 27, 8:00p.m

On Thursday, Dr. Philip Creighton, Teagasc sheep enterprise leader, will chair this interesting discussion on ‘Reducing lamb mortality and new veterinary medicine regulations for 2022’.

While lambing in early season flocks is well underway or nearing completion, planning and preparations for mid-season lambing flocks should now be beginning.

The importance of preparation pre lambing cannot be over emphasised. It can greatly reduce problems during the lambing season and improve the overall performance of the flock.

During this session, the following topics will be covered:

Opportunities to reduce lamb mortality, the main causes and solutions from my studies, with Dwayne Sheils, Walsh Scholar, Teagasc;

New Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2022 – implications for sheep farmers, with Caroline Garvan, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

To register for the Teagasc Virtual Sheep Conference 2022, click here.