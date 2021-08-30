TB testing exemptions in relation to calves over 42 days of age which have been in place for more than a year are set to end from this Wednesday (September 1), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

It had been mooted that the testing flexibilities were to end by the beginning of September – as reported by Agriland – with DAFM officially confirming the news today (Monday, August 30).

In an updated protocol for TB testing during the Covid-19 pandemic, issued earlier today, the department said:

“From September 1, 2021, the temporary exemption which had applied for calves between 42 and 120 days of age from TB testing has ceased.

From September 1, 2021, all cattle aged over 42 days must be included in a herd TB test. Calves over 42 days require a clear TB test in order to move off the holding.

The department said it is “continuing to support farmers through this difficult time by prioritising the delivery of essential services for farmers”.

In the protocol document, DAFM added that it supports TB testing continuity using safe practices which observe Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines, to protect trade and minimise TB spread.

In terms of further guidance, it was stressed that those involved in carrying out a TB test “should act in accordance with the guidance of the HSE at all times”. This should include a plan on physical distancing made between the farmer and the vet in advance of testing.

The department will be guided by the HSE if further actions are required to be taken, the DAFM document added.

“Where a herd cannot be TB tested due to Covid-19 related issues, the trading status of the herd will be suspended when the herd becomes overdue. When the suspension is then applied, moves directly to slaughter will still be permitted.

Where a farmer is self-isolating due to Covid-19 symptoms, or is vulnerable or in an at-risk group, DAFM advice remains that “alternative arrangements should be made” so that someone else can assist with the TB test on his or her behalf.

