Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick has seen several dozen TB reactors in its 450-cow dairy herd.

The college said yesterday (Monday, August 29) via social media that 46 reactors had been detected, all of which tested positive on the blood test.

These animals had tested negative on the skin test two weeks previously.

28 animals had gone down on that original skin test. These, plus the 46 most recent cases, gives a total of 74 TB cases in the herd.

The blood test was carried out on the whole herd 10 days after the skin test.

The college said that the latest 46 reactor animals had been taken to Kildare Chilling for slaughtering.

Salesian Agricultural College is situated on a 550ac farm and offers training and programmes and to some 700 students.

Apart from the 450-cow dairy herd, the farm is also home to a dairy calf-to-beef enterprise and a flock of 100 mid-season lambing ewes.

The dairy herd currently sits within the top 1% of herds for economic breeding index (EBI) in the country.

Grazed under a spring-calving grass-based system, the dairy herd has an average EBI of €196 and consists of a mixture of Friesian and some Jersey cross cows.

The dairy platform, which is laid out in 8 hectare paddocks, grew an average of 16.1t of Dry Matter per hectare in 2021.

All calves are fed on automatic calf feeders, with three separate calf sheds and three automatic calf feeders.

The Salesian Agriculture College herd is part of the Keystone Herds Programme operated by the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

Breeding on the farm involves twelve weeks of AI with the cows, with bulls selected on the basis of EBI and DBI.

The farm uses daughter-proven bulls with a calving difficulty of less than 2% on the heifers, while mostly genomically tested bulls are used on the cows. All females in the herd have been genomically tested and we ate participating in the ICBF DNA Calf Registration Programme.