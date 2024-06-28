Of the 5,242 herds restricted for bovine tuberculosis (TB) up to June, 4,800 of these herds had bought in cattle within the previous two years prior to restriction.

This was revealed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue following a parliamentary question from Deputy Jackie Cahill on Wednesday, June 26.

The Co. Tipperary T.D. asked the minister what the number of herds currently restricted for TB in which cattle were purchased in the previous two years is.

Minister McConalogue confirmed that 4,816 herds that are restricted for TB purchased cattle in the previous two years prior to the date of restriction of those herds.

The minister said: “Larger herds, fragmented farms, and herds that buy in cattle are all more at risk of TB breakdown.

“In addition, the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has had an impact on increasing TB levels also.

Minister McConalogue stated that as of June 16, 2024, on a 12-month rolling basis, herd incidence increased to 5.12% compared to 4.62% at the same time last year.

In the past 12 months, 5,242 herds were restricted, compared to 4,776 in the previous 12-month period.

Minister McConalogue has said that trials on a TB vaccine are moving to a new phase.

The minister said that the “main global body of research” on developing such a vaccine is being carried out by Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in the UK.

“To date the biggest issue with a vaccine for cattle has been the availability of a test that is capable of distinguishing between an animal that is truly infected and one that has been vaccinated,” he said.

Minister McConalogue noted that even if the research is successful there are “a significant number of legal and international trade obstacles to be surmounted” before a vaccine could be used as part of our national bovine TB eradication programme.