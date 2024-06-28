The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is encouraging community groups around the country to apply for funding under a €30,000 grants scheme.

The Water Heritage Day Grants Scheme 2024 has been launched to celebrate Water Heritage Day on Sunday, August 25 which forms part of Heritage Week 2024.

The funding may used to organise events and small scale initiatives, such as surveys, meetings, litter picks, publications or biodiversity signage.

This scheme is open to not-for-profit community and voluntary groups in the Republic of Ireland and applications must have a water quality or awareness focus.

Grants scheme

The grants awarded will typically range from €50 to €400 towards the initiative, in exceptional circumstances funding may exceed this threshold, but no individual allocation will exceed €2,500.

Anthony Coleman, director of services at LAWPRO said that they were delighted to again invite community groups to organise a water-related event for Heritage Week.

“The theme of Heritage Week 2024 is “Connections, Routes and Networks” and our rivers play a big part in the connectivity of our island. In historic times they were networks for movement, trading and exploration.

“Water Heritage Day gives communities a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our heritage through water whether it be hosting a river safari, a talk at the riverside or launching a booklet on a local waterway there are ample ways to get involved,” he said.



Virginia Teehan, chief executive of the Heritage Council, added that Water Heritage Day showcases the creative ways communities celebrate the impact of canals, lakes, rivers, and the sea on local heritage.

“This LAWPRO grant scheme will enable people to explore and highlight our water-based connections, emphasising how vital they are to our natural heritage.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for event organisers to avail of supports that will encourage them to dive into our shared history and appreciate the incredible resource our waters provide,” she said.

LAWPRO

Community groups are advised to consult with their local community water officer in advance of making an application.

Contact details for the officers can be found on the LAWPRO website.

The closing date to make an application for a grant is Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

LAWPRO works on behalf of Ireland’s 31 local authorities to protect and restore good water quality in rivers, lakes, estuaries, ground and coastal water through catchment science and local community engagement.

It was established to fulfil requirements under the European Union Water Framework Directive and is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.