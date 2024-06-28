Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) chairman, Bobby Miller is calling for an industry-wide response to the Food Vision Tillage Group report.

Among the recommendations in the report was a proposal for an “income stabilisation scheme”.

The proposed income stabilisation scheme would mirror similar support measures currently operating in the United States.

Speaking about progress regarding the Food Vision Tillage Group and its final report, Miller told Agriland: “This valuable work must not be allowed to gather dust. It is incumbent on all stakeholders to act as quickly as possible.”

Miller attended the attended the 2024 Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) cereal variety trials open day, held earlier this week in Co. Cork.

He confirmed that the members of Food Vision Tillage Group had met on 12 occasions up to this point, but no date has been forthcoming, as yet, with regard to a follow-up meeting of the stakeholders involved.

Food Vision Tillage Group report

The final version of the Food Vision Tillage Group report was published a number of weeks ago and contains 28 action points.

“There is a tremendous onus for government to deliver its response to the report,” Miller added.

The IGGG representative also outlined that he is conscious that Budget 2025 is only a few weeks away and the needs of the tillage sector being recognised in this context is also significant.

“We are in a form of limbo situation at the present time. The ‘Vision report’ was launched a couple of months ago. To date, we have heard nothing back from government in terms of its response to the document.

“I do believe that Department of Agriculture staff are working on the report. But we need to know now where the agriculture minister is going on this issue.

“The last thing we want is for nothing to happen. A lot of effort was put into the work of the Vision group,” Miller added.

Future for tillage

Miller stressed that the work of the Food Vision Tillage Group goes beyond the sole responsibility of the government.

He has called on all the stakeholders involved to come forward with their own plans on how best to met the growth and development needs of the tillage sector into the future.

IGGG’s chairman believes that an early general election might well impact on the timing of a government response to the tillage industry.

“The next big issue on the horizon is the 2025 Budget,” he stressed.

“We want to see something very positive coming out from government on behalf of the tillage sector at that stage.

“July is almost with us. There is now a very short window for the entre tillage sector to come together and prepare a pre-Budget submission.”